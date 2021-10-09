Joseph Magnus Announces Batch of 6 Cigar Blend Bourbons

Last Friday, Jos. A Magnus announced the autumn series of its Cigar Blend Bourbons, Batches #53-58, which are part of a “coupe mere” or “mother blend” of 16 bourbon barrels ranging from 14 to 20 years old.

Cigar Blend Batch #53: “Rock the Cabash” — 64.26% ABV

Nose: Sweet and savory aromas of Moroccan B’stilla chicken pie loaded with cinnamon and confectioner’s sugar, and colorful Souk market spices such as paprika, Spanish saffron, coriander, cardamom, powdered ginger, mace, and mint tea

Taste: Spice notes commingle together with sweetness on the palat

Finish: Orange blossom water, almond cookies, Medjool dates in syrup, and pistachio baklava

Cigar Blend Batch #54: “Wee Heavy” — 64.26% ABV

Nose: Warming notes of black currant scones, buttery shortbread cookies, and creamy oatmeal porridge sprinkled with raisins, honey, and cinnamon

Taste: Quite sweet, with flavors of rich malt and caramel-forward Scotch ale, sticky toffee pudding, treacle, holiday fruitcake

Finish: Whiff of barrel char reminiscent of crackling fall fires in a cozy cottage

Cigar Blend Batch #55: “La Dolce Vita” — 64.45% ABV

Nose: Notes of crumbly almond biscotti dipped in a rich Tuscan Vin Santo with its characteristic aromas of hazelnuts, red berries, ripe tropical fruit, honey, and creamy caramel

Taste: Italian wedding cookies covered with powdered sugar, caramel macchiato, dried apricot, fruity pipe tobacco, Anisette liqueur, orange cream cake, and tiramisu loaded with creamy mascarpone cheese and rich espresso

Finish: Unspecified

Cigar Blend Batch #56: “The Tobacconist II” — 64.22% ABV

Nose: An abundance of old Chesterfield leather sofa notes, Earl Grey black tea leaves, cigar humidor, and sweet smokey barrel char

Taste: Additional flavors of Root Beer float and sassafras tea, nutty “rancio,” Stilton cheese, brandied cherries, prunes in Armagnac syrup, maple syrup over pancakes, brown baking spices, vanilla custard, and red rope licorice complete the picture

Finish: Long and luxurious, and perfect to pair with an after-dinner cigar

Cigar Blend Batch #57: “Charcuterie Board” — 65.92% ABV

Nose: Charcuterie plate with pungent hard and soft cheeses, cured meat flavors of Spanish jamon Iberico, with its characteristic flavors of acorns and chestnuts, plus toasted walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts, dark pumpernickel bread, floral grapes, and blackberry pollen honey

Taste: Rye spice kicks in on the palate

Finish: More sweet waves of German chocolate cake with coconut icing, plum pudding, and fig and dried apricot torte with salted caramel ice cream

Cigar Blend Batch #58: “Darth Vader” — 66.17% ABV

Tasting notes: “With its deep copper and mahogany color, Batch #58 boasts rich and bold notes of Russian Imperial Stout beer, English Christmas cake filled with dates, black currants, and figs, and thick black strap molasses. The palate is further emboldened with notes of dark roasted espresso beans, dark chocolate, pipe tobacco, old leather-bound books, dried Mirabelle plums, mint simple syrup, Royal Navy Black Strap rum, and Black Forest cake with dark cherries. A few drops of water help release some of the oils and wood sugars, with notes of grilled nuts and caramel candy. Batch #58 is not for the faint of heart.”

When consuming one of the bottles in this batch, Master Blender Fraley recommends imbibers open the bottle, take a small pour off the neck and allow the bottle to aerate for an hour or more to fully appreciate the intensity and complexity of the dram.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!