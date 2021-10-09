Joseph Magnus Announces Batch of 6 Cigar Blend Bourbons
Last Friday, Jos. A Magnus announced the autumn series of its Cigar Blend Bourbons, Batches #53-58, which are part of a “coupe mere” or “mother blend” of 16 bourbon barrels ranging from 14 to 20 years old.
Cigar Blend Batch #53: “Rock the Cabash” — 64.26% ABV
Nose: Sweet and savory aromas of Moroccan B’stilla chicken pie loaded with cinnamon and confectioner’s sugar, and colorful Souk market spices such as paprika, Spanish saffron, coriander, cardamom, powdered ginger, mace, and mint tea
Taste: Spice notes commingle together with sweetness on the palat
Finish: Orange blossom water, almond cookies, Medjool dates in syrup, and pistachio baklava
Cigar Blend Batch #54: “Wee Heavy” — 64.26% ABV
Nose: Warming notes of black currant scones, buttery shortbread cookies, and creamy oatmeal porridge sprinkled with raisins, honey, and cinnamon
Taste: Quite sweet, with flavors of rich malt and caramel-forward Scotch ale, sticky toffee pudding, treacle, holiday fruitcake
Finish: Whiff of barrel char reminiscent of crackling fall fires in a cozy cottage
Cigar Blend Batch #55: “La Dolce Vita” — 64.45% ABV
Nose: Notes of crumbly almond biscotti dipped in a rich Tuscan Vin Santo with its characteristic aromas of hazelnuts, red berries, ripe tropical fruit, honey, and creamy caramel
Taste: Italian wedding cookies covered with powdered sugar, caramel macchiato, dried apricot, fruity pipe tobacco, Anisette liqueur, orange cream cake, and tiramisu loaded with creamy mascarpone cheese and rich espresso
Finish: Unspecified
Cigar Blend Batch #56: “The Tobacconist II” — 64.22% ABV
Nose: An abundance of old Chesterfield leather sofa notes, Earl Grey black tea leaves, cigar humidor, and sweet smokey barrel char
Taste: Additional flavors of Root Beer float and sassafras tea, nutty “rancio,” Stilton cheese, brandied cherries, prunes in Armagnac syrup, maple syrup over pancakes, brown baking spices, vanilla custard, and red rope licorice complete the picture
Finish: Long and luxurious, and perfect to pair with an after-dinner cigar
Cigar Blend Batch #57: “Charcuterie Board” — 65.92% ABV
Nose: Charcuterie plate with pungent hard and soft cheeses, cured meat flavors of Spanish jamon Iberico, with its characteristic flavors of acorns and chestnuts, plus toasted walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts, dark pumpernickel bread, floral grapes, and blackberry pollen honey
Taste: Rye spice kicks in on the palate
Finish: More sweet waves of German chocolate cake with coconut icing, plum pudding, and fig and dried apricot torte with salted caramel ice cream
Cigar Blend Batch #58: “Darth Vader” — 66.17% ABV
Tasting notes: “With its deep copper and mahogany color, Batch #58 boasts rich and bold notes of Russian Imperial Stout beer, English Christmas cake filled with dates, black currants, and figs, and thick black strap molasses. The palate is further emboldened with notes of dark roasted espresso beans, dark chocolate, pipe tobacco, old leather-bound books, dried Mirabelle plums, mint simple syrup, Royal Navy Black Strap rum, and Black Forest cake with dark cherries. A few drops of water help release some of the oils and wood sugars, with notes of grilled nuts and caramel candy. Batch #58 is not for the faint of heart.”
When consuming one of the bottles in this batch, Master Blender Fraley recommends imbibers open the bottle, take a small pour off the neck and allow the bottle to aerate for an hour or more to fully appreciate the intensity and complexity of the dram.
