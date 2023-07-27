Woodford Reserve Releases 'The Spirit of Style' eBook

On Wednesday, Kentucky whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced the release of “The Spirits of Style,” a lifestyle e-book created in collaboration with photographer Joshua Kissi.

According to Woodford Reserve, the e-book “invites consumers to experience Woodford Reserve through three areas – cocktails, lifestyle, and the historic distillery, accompanied by exquisite photography from Kissi.”

“The Spirit of Style” is 104 pages long and available to be downloaded for free here.

The partnership with Kissi is the launchpad for Woodford Reserve’s new campaign to “showcase substance and style” and move into the lifestyle space, per the brand.

“Whether it’s fashion and lifestyle photography – or distilling the perfect bottle of Woodford Reserve – good things take time,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release. “And when they’ve reached their final form, it was always worth the wait.”

The e-book includes interviews with McCall and Kissi.

”I am excited to see the worlds of fashion and bourbon combine into one space,” McCall said. “These two are more alike than different, fashion goes beyond what you see and whiskey goes beyond what you taste.”

The e-book contains photography from Kissi and a variety of Woodford Reserve cocktail recipes.

“Every part of us begins with a story and to be able to humanize the process of style through the craftsmanship of Woodford Reserve seemed like the perfect collaboration to bring to life,” Kissi said in the news release. “Every detail. Every garnish. Variation of color. When people look at these photographs I want them to feel connected to how both worlds of spirits and style inspire and influence the other.”

About Joshua Kissi

Kissi is a Ghanaian-American photographer and filmmaker. Based in Los Angeles, Kissi is best known for “building creative commnunities around diverse and stylish representation,” according to Woodford Reserve.

