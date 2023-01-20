Justins' House of Bourbon Responds After Kentucky ABC Raid

On Friday evening, Kentucky liquor purveyor Justins’ House of Bourbons made a statement to Whiskey Raiders after having its store raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, saying that it is cooperating with the investigation.

“First and foremost, we want to thank our supporters for the tremendous outpouring of love and solidarity we have received this last week,” Justins’ House of Bourbon said. “We value each one of you and are extremely proud to serve you day in and day out in our Lexington and Louisville locations. As citizens and business owners, we have profound respect for law enforcement and have wholeheartedly cooperated throughout this process.”

News first broke about the raid Wednesday, when Fred Minnick reported that the Kentucky ABC had seized an undisclosed amount of bourbon from the shop after receiving complaints alleging improper acquisition, possession, transport and sale of bourbon — particularly rarer, vintage expressions.

As reported by the Lexington Herald Leader, The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet confirmed that the Kentucky ABC raided both of Justins’ House of Bourbon locations, which are located in Louisville and Lexington.

“Among a sea of industry giants, we have worked hard to build a niche local business that celebrates the culture and innovative spirit of the Commonwealth,” Justins’ House of Bourbon stated. “Our brand is our name and holds the same values and integrity that we were raised on right here in Kentucky.”

Despite the raid, the spirits distributor assured its customer base that things are business as usual, starting Saturday at its Lexington location and next week in Louisville.

“From inception, Justins’ House of Bourbon has been an accessible gathering place within each community. Effective Saturday morning, we welcome you back. Lexington location will resume hours Saturday, January 21st with Justins’ House of Bourbon Louisville open to customers next week. Visit our social media platforms for modified hours as we get back into the swing of things.”

