Wild Turkey Distiller Jimmy Russell Honored By Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday presented iconic Wild Turkey distiller James C. “Jimmy” Russell with an acclamation — an official document issued by the Governor’s Office to commemorate a specific time period for the purpose of raising awareness about an issue or celebrating milestones.

It was my honor today to celebrate the "Master Distiller's Master Distiller," Jimmy Russell of @WildTurkey. For 67 years, Mr. Russell has shaped our bourbon industry while spreading kindness to everyone he meets. I was proud to present an acclamation in his honor. pic.twitter.com/gvJDVJyMok — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 16, 2022

Russell, nicknamed “Buddha of Bourbon” and “The Master Distiller’s Master Distiller” by his peers, has been with Wild Turkey since 1954. Russell learned the traditions and techniques of bourbon from his father. He started out sweeping floors at Wild Turkey before working his way up to become one of the world’s most prominent master distillers.

Russell is the longest-tenured active spirits Master Distiller in the world

Russell is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Today, Russell’s son, Eddie Russell, is a Wild Turkey master distiller alongside his father.

