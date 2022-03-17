 Wild Turkey Distiller Jimmy Russell Honored By Andy Beshear
Skip to main content
Article

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Celebrates Wild Turkey Master Distiller’s Nearly 70 Years of Making Bourbon

David MorrowMar 17th, 2022, 11:40 am
Jimmy Russell

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear honored Wild Turkey Master Distiller Jimmy Russell on Wednesday. (Photo: Andy Beshear)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday presented iconic Wild Turkey distiller James C. “Jimmy” Russell with an acclamation — an official document issued by the Governor’s Office to commemorate a specific time period for the purpose of raising awareness about an issue or celebrating milestones.

Russell, nicknamed “Buddha of Bourbon” and “The Master Distiller’s Master Distiller” by his peers, has been with Wild Turkey since 1954. Russell learned the traditions and techniques of bourbon from his father. He started out sweeping floors at Wild Turkey before working his way up to become one of the world’s most prominent master distillers.

Russell is the longest-tenured active spirits Master Distiller in the world

Russell is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Today, Russell’s son, Eddie Russell, is a Wild Turkey master distiller alongside his father.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

You may also like: