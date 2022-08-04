Bourbon Industry Works to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has teamed up with the Bourbon Crusaders and bourbon expert Fred Minnick to host the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, an online auction featuring exclusive private barrel experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and unique tasting and tourism offerings to help Kentucky flood victims. All proceeds from the auction will go towards recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

For the past month, Kentucky has been dealing with the aftermath of floods that caused widespread damage across the state. Kentucky, the birthplace of bourbon, sustained catastrophic flooding due to excessive rainfall in July. The floods began at the end of the month, when a series of storms brought record amounts of rain to the area. The resulting flooding led to the closure of roads and schools, evacuations of homes and businesses and, ultimately, 25 deaths.

Honored to once again join forces with @FredMinnick and @BourbonCrusade to raise money for our fellow Kentuckians in need. Auction goes live at noon EST on Aug. 11 & runs through Aug. 21. Please help Eastern Kentucky! https://t.co/3zfQa3JI4B #Bourbon https://t.co/ZiWooRQ3hO — KY Distillers’ Assoc (@KyDistillers) August 4, 2022

“Kentucky’s Bourbon industry was there for our Western Kentucky families following the tornadoes, making the single largest donation to that relief fund – and now I am proud to see this industry stepping up once again to support our Eastern Kentucky families affected by the devastating flooding,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“I know this will make a tremendous impact for our people and I am grateful for the continued support.”

“I wish we didn’t have to do this,” Minnick said. “But the Bourbon community deeply feels for their neighbors in Eastern Kentucky, as we did for the Western Kentucky tornado victims, and we will do everything within our power to ease the situation for the flood survivors.

“This is about our friends, family and neighbors. We must be there for them.”

The online auction will begin at noon ET on August 11 and run until 11 p.m. August 21. Go to www.kybourbonbenefit.com to view auction items and bid. Westport Whiskey & Wine in Louisville coordinates the collection and distribution of donated items.

All proceeds will go directly to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by flooding. To learn more or make a donation, visit https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.

