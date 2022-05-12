Gumball 3000 Rally to Make Stop at Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Gumball 3000 Rally is coming back in full force this year, and it’s looking bigger and better than ever.

This year’s rally will start in Toronto, Canada, and end in Key West, Florida, and will feature some of the biggest stars in the world. Superstars like Deadmau5 and Lewis Hamilton will be joining, along with 100 other drivers worldwide.

Gumball 3000 is a rally that began in 1999 under the direction of British business magnate Maximillion Cooper. The rally since has taken thousands of supercars and drivers on journeys around the world, making stops at every continent to create one of the most unique bucket list experiences possible behind the wheel.

The 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will raise money for the Gumball 3000 Foundation, a nonprofit that supports various youth-based projects in low-income areas. It will be making a pit stop in none other than Bardstown, Kentucky, right along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is joining us for #Toronto2Miami! How’s that for a home run? ⚾️🏟 pic.twitter.com/W3UYvxuhP8 — Gumball 3000 (@gumball3000) May 9, 2022

The rally’s final stage will conclude in Key West on June 2, where the Gumball All-Stars XI will play a Laureus World XI of soccer legends, influencers and musicians at David Beckham’s Inter Miami DRV PNK Stadium. The finale will include a car festival, music performances and a charity soccer game inside the stadium.

“After a two year break due to the pandemic, we are incredibly excited to be hosting the rally once again. This route incorporates some amazing locations and is packed full of incredible experiences – from the launch event in Toronto with deadmau5 performing, attending the famous Indy 500, racing NASCAR at Talladega SuperSpeedway, to kicking a field goal at the Tampa Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium – before crossing the finish line at David Beckhamʼs Inter Miami stadium. This road trip has it all!” said Maximillion Cooper, founder of Gumball 3000.

