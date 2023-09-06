September Declared Bourbon Heritage Month In Kentucky

On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear proclaimed the month of September as Bourbon Heritage Month for the commonwealth. Bourbon Heritage Month honors the $9 billion dollar industry that is a major economic driver of the state.

In the proclamation, which can be viewed here, Beshear pointed out that Kentucky produces 95% of the world’s bourbon supply. One hundred distilleries operate within Kentucky’s 40 counties, bringing over 22,500 jobs and revenue from tourism to the state. The bourbon industry provides an annual payroll that eclipses $1.23 billion.

“Bourbon is essential to building Kentucky’s economy, supporting local communities and farmers and giving thousands of families a good paying job,” Beshear said in a news release.

The President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Eric Gregory, emphasized the bourbon industry’s growth and the positive impact it had on the bluegrass state.

“With worldwide interest continuing to escalate for our historic and signature distilling industry, Bourbon is building Kentucky in new and exciting ways,” Gregory said in the release.

In 2022, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail broke records when tourists made 2.1 million distillery visits. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour added an additional four new distilleries to its roster this year, for a total of 46 distilleries.

The bourbon industry also led to a $5.2 billion bourbon boom in the state.

While Bourbon Heritage Month is new to Kentucky, it dates to 2007 on a national scale, when the U.S. Senate declared September National Bourbon Heritage Month.

“We are grateful to these industry leaders for their commitment to growing right here in Kentucky — because when Bourbon succeeds, so do we. During my administration alone, we’ve announced a record $2.2 billion plus in investment across 56 projects, which are expected to create over 1,200 jobs in this signature industry,” Beshear concluded.

