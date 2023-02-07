Kentucky Bourbon Trail Attendance Broke Record in 2022

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million visitors for the first time in 2022, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Monday.

“It’s incredible to see attendance for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® reach an all-time high in 2022, the same year this signature industry saw record-breaking investments and job growth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “The success of Kentucky’s Bourbon industry isn’t slowing down any time soon, and I am grateful to KDA, the distilleries, our tourism partners and all the amazing Kentuckians who work hard to make this industry so special.”

The 2,135,555 total visits broke the previous record of 1.7 million in 2019. In the past 10 years, annual attendance has soared 370%.

According to KDA President Eric Gregory, more than 70% of visitors are from outside of Kentucky, and nearly half have household incomes over $100,000.

“This is a home run demographic for local communities, generating valuable revenue and tax dollars while boosting a hospitality industry that’s still recovering from the COVID pandemic,” Gregory said.

Members of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail are Bardstown Bourbon Co., Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, Lux Row Distillers, James B. Beam Distilling Co., Wilderness Trail Distillery, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Angel’s Envy Distillery, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Michter’s at Fort Nelson, Old Forester Distilling Co., Stitzel-Weller Distillery, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., Maker’s Mark Distillery, Green River Distilling Co., Bulleit Distilling Co. and Woodford Reserve Distillery.

In October, the KDA launched a campaign titled “Book Now, Bourbon Later,” encouraging visitors to plan ahead due to the ascent of bourbon tourism.

“Bourbon is a key driver for tourism in Kentucky, drawing visitors from around the world to our Commonwealth,” secretary Mike Berry of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said. “In a post-pandemic environment, travelers are thirsty for our native spirit and all the exciting opportunities tourism has to offer. “We celebrate this good news and look forward to welcoming even more guests to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tours.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram