Kentucky Derby Festival Bourbon Tasting Event Returns

The Kentucky Derby Festival, an annual event held during the two weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby, has kicked off.

One fan-favorite event at the festival — a bourbon tasting — is confirmed to be returning April 14. This year, for the first time, it will be held at the Frazier History Museum. Republic Bank BourbonVille will host a spirited evening of Kentucky Bourbon-inspired cocktails and cuisine from 6 to 9 p.m., the festival said in a news release.

Guests will be able to sample drinks from Kentucky bourbon distilleries including Bardstown Bourbon, Bourbon 30 Spirits, Brough Brothers, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Four Roses Bourbon, Jim Beam, Luca Mariano, Old Hillside Bourbon Co., Rabbit Hole and more.

Attendees also can mingle with master distillers and taste a menu of bourbon-inspired food items including bourbon-glazed chicken skewers, mini-Hot Brown crostini and pimento mac & cheese fritters, provided by Michaelis Events.

The tasting event also will feature the first look at the Derby Festival’s new BourbonVille merchandise line.

A silent auction featuring bourbon-inspired packages will be held, as well.

General Admission tickets are available for $50 and include bourbon, food tastings, a commemorative glass and a BourbonVille event pin. Tickets can be purchased online at KDF.org. The event is open to those 21 and older.

