Scotch-Inspired Bourbon Kentucky Owl Maighstir Debuts

On Thursday, Kentucky Owl announced the release of its first whiskey under newly hired master blender Maureen Robinson. Kentucky Owl Maighstir Edition is a Scottish-inspired Kentucky straight bourbon, collaboratively crafted by Robinson and Kentucky Owl Master Blender John Rhea.

According to Kentucky Owl, Maighstir Edition “pays homage to the rich whiskey traditions of both the United States and Scotland.” The name, “Maighstir,” means “master” in Gaelic.

“Our latest limited edition release exemplifies the dedication of Kentucky Owl to offer Bourbon enthusiasts a glimpse into the world of Scotch whiskies,” Robinson said in a news release. “It has the citrus perfumed floral green notes with hints of sweetness and oak reminiscent of a lighter style Scotch but still keeping all the credentials of a bourbon.”

A blend of 4-, 5-, 8- and 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons, Kentucky Owl Maighstir Edition is bottled at 100 proof and has a suggested retail price of $150.

The release comes just a week after Robinson was announced as Kentucky Owl’s new master blender. A Scotch-inspired bourbon is fitting for the first release that Robinson had a hand in, as she comes from the world of scotch. A Keeper of the Quaich and one of Scotland’s earlier female master blenders, Robinson has worked with many Diageo brands including Johnnie Walker, The Singleton and Buchanan’s.

The release marks a new era for Kentucky Owl as Robinson steps into the master blender position, which was formerly held by Rhea, who is retiring.

“Having the opportunity to craft the Maighstir Edition alongside Maureen instills me with great confidence that Kentucky Owl is in exceptional hands, as Maureen steps into her role as Master Blender,” Rhea said in the news release.

Robinson joining Kentucky Owl was unexpected by most after she retired from Diageo in 2022. Not long after her retirement, Kentucky Owl reached out to Robinson about crafting a bourbon that “captured her expertise in blended scotch,” according to The Spirits Business.

She agreed, and once Rhea decided to retire, that project turned into a job offer.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!