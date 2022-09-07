Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Bourbon Whisky Debuts

On Wednesday, Stoli Group announced the release of its latest collaboration, the Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Bourbon Whiskey.

This new bourbon comes from Master Blender John Rhea from Kentucky Owl and Yusuke Yahisa from Japanese distillery Nagahama. The latest limited-edition release blends new and old, intending to showcase Kentucky bourbon through Japanese whisky’s eyes.

When creating the Takumi Edition blend, Rhea selected four different samples that were then sent to Japan. From there, Yahisa evaluated the samples, then developed a bourbon most reflective of his Japanese whisky style.

“This collaboration encompasses not just the art of blending, but the flavors and taste profiles that both countries are famous for in their whiskeys,” Rhea said in a news release. “The Takumi Edition provides bourbon lovers insight into the flavor profiles sought after by a Japanese whisky blender. As someone who has worked in the industry for several decades now, it was exciting for me to work with a rising star in whisky with a unique perspective.”

Tasting Notes for Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Bourbon Whiskey

The bourbon is a blend of 4-, 5-, 6- and 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons with a mash bill containing corn, rye or wheat, and malted barley.

According to the news release, The nose features light rye bread, caramel, and a hint of fruit. On tasting, there is an initial wave of rye bread with a mouthfeel that is said to be full-bodied. The finish is flavorful and long.

The Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition Bourbon Whiskey was bottled at 50% ABV, and will retail for $150. The Takumi Edition will be available beginning in October.

