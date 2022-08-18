Kentucky Peerless Rum Finished Bourbon Unveiled

On Tuesday, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. announced the release of its Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon. This is the second barrel-finished bourbon released under the Peerless name, the first being its Double Oak Bourbon

In 2020, Peerless released its Absinthe Barrel Finished Rye, aged in new charred oak barrels and finished in absinthe casks from France. The recipe for the rye was created by local distiller Emery Douglas and master distiller Caleb Kilburn.

“Keeping in line with our other bold barrel finishes, we’ve selected barrels that contribute to the already complex notes you’ll find in our Bourbon,” Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn said in a news release. “Some of the amazing notes that you’ll discover complementing this Bourbon are similar to those you’ll get from a high-end rum, including molasses, a little bit of salty air, and sweet botanicals. It’s a product you’ve got to try for yourself.”

Nose: Dark and savory, with toasted Citrus and molasses. Aromas of sweet cedar, salty air, and a distant coffeehouse add further intrigue

Taste: The first sip is deep, dark, and spicy. Waves of cinnamon, orange bitters, and heavily toasted sugar wash over the palate. Another taste delivers spicy cedar and fermented dark fruit, while the mouthfeel slowly thickens.

Finish: The palate evolves during the finish to showcase sweet grasses, complex botanicals, and smoked honey

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!