Pro Golfer Kevin Kisner Partners With Chicken Cock Whiskey

On Tuesday, Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns the historic Chicken Cock Whiskey brand, announced a multi-year partnership with PGA Tour professional golfer Kevin Kisner.

Under the agreement, Chicken Cock will support Kisner through “all of his outdoor pursuits, whether it be during the golf season, or hunting and fishing in the off season,” Grain & Barrel said in a news release.

Kisner’s shirt sleeve will display the Chicken Cock Whiskey logo throughout the PGA Tour schedule and at the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Kisner will first publicly wear his Chicken Cock-branded shirt Feb. 2-5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Read More: Elijah Craig to Host Golf Fans at Speakeasy After Being Named Official Bourbon of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner, is currently ranked 31st in the world.

Grain & Barrel also produces Dixie Vodka, which, along with Grain & Barrel, is based in Kisner’s home state of South Carolina.

“Partnering with a South Carolina native to activate our brand carries so much meaning to us,” Grain & Barrel Spirits founder Matti Anttila said. “The fact that we get to work with a golfer like Kevin, whose values align so closely with our brand’s values, is truly a gift. We’re looking forward to expanding Grain & Barrel’s reach by connecting golf aficionados with whiskey and vodka lovers.”

Grain & Barrel will also support the nonprofit run by Kisner and his wife, the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation, at charity events throughout 2023.

“I’m thrilled to work with Grain & Barrel, especially since they were founded in my home state of South Carolina,” Kisner said in a news release. “Their support for the Kisner Foundation really means a lot and I’ll be proud to wear the Chicken Cock logo this season. Chicken Cock, like golf, has a long, rich history I admire. Whether it’s golf or good whiskey, this ain’t no hobby for me!”

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

First established in 1856 in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a storied history. During Prohibition, it was smuggled in in tin cans, earning it the nickname, “the Whiskey in a tin can.” The original distillery where Chicken Cock was made burned down in the 1950s, causing the “Famous Old Brand” to halt production until Anttila revived it in 2011.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram