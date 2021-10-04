4th Edition of Brown-Forman’s Rare King of Kentucky Launches With $250 Price tag | Whiskey Raiders

King of Kentucky Bourbon announced its fourth release, a 14-year Kentucky straight bourbon, last month. The release is limited to about 2,700 bottles, which hit shelves in September. The release comes with a hefty proof and price tag.

King of Kentucky releases annually. This year’s release is bottled at about 130 proof, depending on which barrel the bottle is from, and has a suggested retail price of $250. It was selected by master distiller Chris Morris and came from 33 barrels.

The majority of the bottles will be released in Kentucky, with smaller amounts in Illinois and Ohio, but since this bourbon is highly coveted, expect a quick sell-out.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Deep notes of dried fig, dark caramel, and vanilla bean with a light chocolate sweetness all sharpened with a hint of caramelized orange and lemon peels and a pinch of cinnamon.

Flavor: Dark caramel and dried fruit coat a layer of dark baking spices and toasted coconut notes brightened with crisp notes of citrus.

Finish: Crisp and dry with a hint of apple and citrus fruit.

King of Kentucky was founded in 1881. It shut down in 1968, though and was revived by Brown-Forman — which acquired it back in 1936 — in 2018.

