Kings County Distillery Blended Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Kings County Distillery, based out of New York, is releasing a new whiskey, a 2-year-old bourbon blended from house-distilled straight whiskeys. The new whiskey is said to be bright, complex and approachable, according to a prepared statement from the brand.

By law, blended bourbon must use 51% straight bourbon, and the Kings County’s blending team was able to use its full mature inventory to craft a “complex flavor profile.” Kings County’s says the Blended Bourbon will be its most accessible aged spirit with a suggested price of $54.99.

“As we have done with moonshine and bottled-in-bond, making a blended bourbon is a way of asking whiskey drinkers to reconsider an overlooked category of spirit,” Co-Founder and Distiller Colin Spoelman said. “Blended whiskey is most often associated with crowd-pleasing scotch or Canadian whiskies. We used the all-but-forgotten category of blended bourbon to create the American analog to these reliable and endlessly versatile spirits. Composed entirely of in-house, pot-distilled straight bourbon, straight corn whiskey, straight rye whiskey, and malt whiskey, our Blended Bourbon makes for a sippable, lower proof bourbon, suitable for nearly any application calling for an approachable American whiskey. In the interest of providing the drinker with the highest level of transparency and elevating a category historically associated with intentionally vague labeling practices, we list the exact blend composition on every bottle.”

Kings County is setting its sights on leading the market with a superior all-purpose two-year-old spirit. However, with a two-year age statement, it seems like claims of superiority could confuse consumers who may not realize that older components could be included in their new release. Much like Beam’s recent Colonel James B Beam release, which featured a two-year age statement, perhaps Kings County’s goal is to help shift consumers’ ideas about age statements on bottles. Only time will tell if this proves to be successful.

“While many distillers are raising prices, we are making our whiskeys more affordable and accessible,” said Spoelman. “We want to be the distiller that meets the moment for our customers and fans.”

Kings County Blended Bourbon will be available throughout New York State starting Wednesday with a national rollout to follow. Visit www.kingscountydistillery.com for more information.

