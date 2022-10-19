Kings of Leon Launch Kiamichi Whiskey Collection

On Wednesday, rock band Kings of Leon’s new Kiamichi Whiskey was officially released and is now available for purchase online. The limited collection comprises three expressions and is a collaboration between the band and Kentucky distillery Willett.

The whiskey is named after the Kiamichi River, where brothers and bandmates Caleb, Jared, Nathan and Matthew Folowill grew up gathering for family reunions.

The release comprises three whiskeys: a 5-year rye that is a 12-barrel blend of both Willett rye mashbills aged in Char 5, 24-month cured oak; an 8-year rye that is a 6-barrel blend of Willett’s low-rye mashbill aged in Char 4, 9-month cured oak; and a 19-year bourbon that is a single-barrel release bottled at cask strength. The 19-year whiskey is a nod to the 19th anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Youth and Young Manhood.”

The band first announced the whiskey in September.

Kings of Leon’s Kiamichi Whiskey Collection Info and Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Kiamichi 5 Year Rye

Proof: 108

Price: $149

Bottles Available: 2,780

Nose: Tart Cherry, Wild Flower, Dark Plum, Vanilla, Nutmeg, Clove, Cashew

Taste: Tropical Fruit (Pineapple), Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Grassy, Tea, Lemon

Finish: Big & spicy but oily mouth coating finish. Baked bread, Chocolate, Buttery, Pineapple, Graham Cracker, Lingering Baking Spice

Kiamichi 8 Year Rye

Proof: 110

Price: $249

Bottles Available: 1,171

Nose: Carmel, Brown Sugar, Apricots, allspice, Vanilla bean, Toffee

Taste: Pralines, Honey, Maple, Baking Spices, Black Pepper

Finish: Peaches, Raisins, Pecan, Leather, Honey

Kiamichi 19 Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Proof: Cask Strength

Price: $1,499

Bottles Available: 374 bottles across four barrels

Nose: Carmel, Brown Sugar, Apricots, allspice, Vanilla bean, Toffee

Taste: Pralines, Honey, Maple, Baking Spices, Black Pepper

Finish: Peaches, Raisins, Pecan, Leather, Honey

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!