Kings of Leon Launch Kiamichi Whiskey Collection

Kings of Leon Releases Kiamichi Whiskey Collection, Including a $1,500 Bourbon
On Wednesday, rock band Kings of Leon’s new Kiamichi Whiskey was officially released and is now available for purchase online. The limited collection comprises three expressions and is a collaboration between the band and Kentucky distillery Willett.
The whiskey is named after the Kiamichi River, where brothers and bandmates Caleb, Jared, Nathan and Matthew Folowill grew up gathering for family reunions.
The release comprises three whiskeys: a 5-year rye that is a 12-barrel blend of both Willett rye mashbills aged in Char 5, 24-month cured oak; an 8-year rye that is a 6-barrel blend of Willett’s low-rye mashbill aged in Char 4, 9-month cured oak; and a 19-year bourbon that is a single-barrel release bottled at cask strength. The 19-year whiskey is a nod to the 19th anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Youth and Young Manhood.”
The band first announced the whiskey in September.
Kings of Leon’s Kiamichi Whiskey Collection Info and Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Kiamichi 5 Year Rye
Proof: 108
Price: $149
Bottles Available: 2,780
Nose: Tart Cherry, Wild Flower, Dark Plum, Vanilla, Nutmeg, Clove, Cashew
Taste: Tropical Fruit (Pineapple), Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Grassy, Tea, Lemon
Finish: Big & spicy but oily mouth coating finish. Baked bread, Chocolate, Buttery, Pineapple, Graham Cracker, Lingering Baking Spice
Kiamichi 8 Year Rye
Proof: 110
Price: $249
Bottles Available: 1,171
Nose: Carmel, Brown Sugar, Apricots, allspice, Vanilla bean, Toffee
Taste: Pralines, Honey, Maple, Baking Spices, Black Pepper
Finish: Peaches, Raisins, Pecan, Leather, Honey
Kiamichi 19 Year Single Barrel Bourbon
Proof: Cask Strength
Price: $1,499
Bottles Available: 374 bottles across four barrels
Nose: Carmel, Brown Sugar, Apricots, allspice, Vanilla bean, Toffee
Taste: Pralines, Honey, Maple, Baking Spices, Black Pepper
Finish: Peaches, Raisins, Pecan, Leather, Honey
