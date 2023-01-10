Kirby Smart Jokes about Stetson Bennett, Pappy Van Winkle

The University of Georgia established itself as an all-time great in the college football world Monday night when it won its second back-to-back championship Monday night, becoming the first repeat champion since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

But when head coach Kirby Smart spoke after the game with his quarterback, Stetson Bennett, he may not even have been talking about football. Instead, the conversation might have involved whiskey.

“I have no idea,” Smart said with a chuckle when asked about what they discussed after the win at a postgame press conference. “Probably what he’s gonna do tonight, making sure he doesn’t get into any of that Pappy,” Smart added while turning his head to give Bennett a mirthful glance.

“I mean he is 25,” Smart said as Bennett laughed and responded, “Jesus. Come on.”

“Nobody got that joke, I guess. But compliance will make him pay it back,” Smart jokingly concluded.

Smart’s comment was a reference to last year’s championship celebration, when Bennett — who was named the Offensive MVP of both championship games — drank straight from a bottle of rare Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old bourbon.

Most stores in the U.S. only get one or two bottles of 23-year-old Pappy per year, so it’s incredibly scarce. The bottle retails for $299 but is frequently sold for between $3,000 and $5,000 — or even significantly higher — at auctions and by resellers.

In December, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year sold for $52,500.

Georgia’s dominance was on full display Monday night as the Bulldogs handed TCU a 65-7 defeat.

Bennett’s story is one many predict will one day end up depicted in a film. The two-time champ started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Georgia before transferring to a junior college, then transferring back to Georgia and eventually winning the starting spot. The rest, as they say, is history.

No word yet on whether Bennett did end up celebrating with any whiskey — Pappy or otherwise.

