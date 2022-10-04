Knob Creek 18 Year Old Debuts as Brand's Oldest Bourbon Yet

On Tuesday, Beam Suntory-owned Knob Creek Bourbon announced its latest whiskey: Knob Creek 18 Year Old. This expression is the oldest to date Knob Creek, and its release coincides with the 30th anniversary of Knob Creek and the Small Batch Bourbon Collection.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Knob Creek, it’s clear to me that Dad was ahead of his time in creating innovative expressions with big, bold flavors that defined pre-prohibition whiskey,” Fred Noe, Booker Noe’s son and Seventh Generation Master Distiller, said in a news release. “This new 18 Year Old liquid is a nod to his vision and commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and I know this is a whiskey he’d be proud to serve. I’m honored to further his legacy with Knob Creek’s oldest and boldest expression yet.”

Bottled at 100 proof, Knob Creek 18 Year Old is available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $169.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Knob Creek 18 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Rich copper tones with auburn hues

Aroma: Brown sugar and aged oak, with notes of char and caramel

Taste: Full-bodied with notes of caramelized oak and hints of sweet vanilla and baking spices

Finish: Warm finished with spice and slight floral and fruit notes

