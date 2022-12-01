Knob Creek Unveils Behind The Craft' Barrel Pick Experience

On Thursday, Knob Creek Bourbon announced Behind the Craft, a first-of-its-kind whiskey experience launching just in time for the holidays.

The Behind the Craft experience will be hosted by Knob Creek seventh- and eighth-generation master distillers, Fred and Freddie Noe, and take place Feb. 3 at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. The only Knob Creek-focused experience on the campus, Behind the Craft will allow fans to spend time with the master distillers of its bourbon and participate in an “immersive journey of Knob Creek,” which will include a chance to pick a Knob Creek barrel alongside the Noes, which will end up bottled and on store shelves; a cocktail-making class to learn how to make the best Knob Creek cocktail; previews of upcoming Knob Creek offerings; and a dinner with the Noes.

“Craftsmanship is core to Knob Creek and we’re excited to show bourbon fans and their loved ones an insider’s perspective on the care and dedication that goes into creating our whiskey,” Fred Noe said in a news release. “Dad set out to create Knob Creek more than 30 years ago to bring friends and family together, and we’re excited to do just that for the holiday season this year, and have folks come as friends and leave as family.”

Behind the Craft will be available for purchase beginning noon EST Dec. 9. Legal-drinking-aged whiskey fans can purchase the experience for $500 (travel and accommodations not included) at this link, which includes a ticket for fans and their plus-ones (both must be 21 or older). Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, as there are only five packages available.

Knob Creek fans who purchase this unique experience will also receive a holiday box to gift to a loved one.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!