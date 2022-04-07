Laws Whiskey House Releases Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Rye

Denver, Colorado distillery Laws Whiskey House on Wednesday announced the 2022 releases of its Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye.

To qualify as a Bottled in Bond whiskey, an expression must be made by one distillery in a single season, bottled at 100 proof and aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse.

“We’re excited to be on this journey of Laws’ commitment to creating exceptional Bottled in Bond whiskey, and it will continue to be a lead mark in the Laws Whiskey portfolio in years to come,” said Al Laws, founder, in a news release. “We hope you enjoy these two special whiskeys as much as we do and we are grateful to everyone who joins us on our journey.”

Laws released its first Bonded Four Grain Bourbon in 2016, the first Bonded bourbon to come out of Colorado. Six years later, we’re looking at Batch no. 6 of the bourbon and No. 3 of the rye.

These latest offerings will be available in key markets across the country starting in April for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon Tasting Notes

Nose: Orange blossom, toffee and apricot jam

Taste: Black tea, orange, brown butter and dates, with notes of sandalwood

Finish: Dry

Bottled in Bond San Luis Valley Rye Tasting Notes

Nose: Cherry cola, honey and black currant

Taste: Hazelnut, mint, green mango, melon and serrano pepper

Finish: Lingering, with star anise and sage

Whiskey Raiders had the chance to enjoy Laws Whiskey House’s 2022 Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye ahead of its release. Keep your eyes peeled for our reviews on both, coming soon.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!