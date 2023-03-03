Laws Whiskey House Debuts Batch 7 of Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Just in time for Bottled in Bond Day, Colorado distillery Laws Whiskey House has announced the 2023 release of its Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon.

For the second year in a row, Laws’ Bonded Four Grain Bourbon has been aged for eight years, and once again consists of two separate batches, one from fall 2014, marked with batch code #7-F, and the other from spring 2015, marked with batch code #7-S.

Batch #7-F was harvested in February and comprises 15 barrels, which have matured for an average of eight years and three months. Batch #7-S will be bottled this month, and its 22 barrels will have an average maturation time of eight years and two weeks.

The bourbon is made from a mashbill of 60% corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye and 10% heirloom malted barley. In order to meet Bottled in Bond requirements, it’s bottled at 100 proof.

Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon batch 7 is available at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com and through national distribution in key markets across the country for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

This marks the seventh annual release of this expression. When Laws first debuted the whiskey in 2016, it became the first Colorado distillery to release a Bottled in Bond Whiskey.

“Becoming the first Colorado distillery to release a bonded bourbon was a big achievement back in 2016,” founder Al Laws said in a news release. “Now on our seventh bonded bourbon release, I’m proud to be among an esteemed group of distilleries carrying this standard of quality forward. It’s one of the ways we are adding to the fabric of the American whiskey tradition.”

We tasted last year’s Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon

Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Apple strudel, orange blossom and rose

Taste: Cherry vanilla cola, black tea and walnut

Finish: Lingering, rich and dry

