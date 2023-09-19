Laws Whiskey House Brings Back Honey Cask Bourbon

On Monday, Colorado-based distillery Laws Whiskey House announced the latest release in its Special Finish Series — the Honey Cask Finished Bourbon.

The sweet spirit is part of a collaboration with Bee Squared Apiaries and can be purchased directly from the Laws Whiskey House tasting room in Denver or online for a suggested retail price of $80. Laws Whiskey House describes the Honey Cask Finished Bourbon as part of a “unique collaboration between distillers, beekeepers and honeybees.”

“Our Honey Cask Finished Bourbon is a tasting room fan favorite,” founder and president of Laws Whiskey House Al Laws said in a news release. “We are thrilled to finally share this creation on a larger scale with this special small batch. The collaboration between our talented distillers, Bee Squared Apiaries, and the industrious honeybees is delicious but also a testament to our commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.”

The release is a marriage of four barrels. The bourbon was aged for two years and eight months in new charred oak and finished for one year and six months on average in used honey casks. The total age of the release is approximately four years and two months.

With only 1,080 bottles available for purchase, this release is a limited one. The spirit is bottled at 95 proof.

Law Whiskey House cites the Honey Cask Finished Bourbon as possessing aromas of black tea, orange blossom and cinnamon. The palate is dominated by crisp and bright florals, coupled with orange and buttered toast with plenty of honey flavors. The spirit finishes with a round mouthfeel.

In June, Laws Whiskey House released its oldest Bottled in Bond Wheat Whiskey to date, distilled from a 100% wheat mashbill. The release was meant to celebrate local farmers and a unique wheat grain grown in the San Luis Valley of Colorado.

The brand’s latest release continues the theme of implementing Colorado-based ingredients in its spirits. Bee Squared is an apiary located in Berthoud Colorado that is home to 125 different hives.

Laws Whiskey House Honey Cask Finished Bourbon was made available to the public on Sept. 16.

