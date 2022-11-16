Laws Whiskey House Releases New Bourbon, 'INTENTION'

Colorado-based distillery Laws Whiskey House on Tuesday announced the release of INTENTION, the latest expression in the Laws Whiskey House Origins Series.

For INTENTION, Laws used its flagship Four Grain Straight Bourbon made with 60% heritage corn, 20% heirloom wheat, 10% heirloom rye and 10% heirloom malted barley. The distillery selected and combined barrels ranging from three to 10 years old at cask strength.

“INTENTION is really special to us. It’s symbolic of how we approach our work and how we make whiskey,” Al Laws, president and founder of Laws Whiskey House, said in a news release. “We are making whiskeys that are intentionally bold, flavorful, and distinct. INTENTION shows how versatile our four grain mash bill is, especially when explored across a range of barrel ages.

Bottled at 118 proof, each bottle of INTENTION will sell for a suggested retail price of $129.99.

“This is the first time we created a whiskey made from barrels of dramatically different ages,” Laws said. “Most of our whiskeys are made with barrels of the same or similar lot year. With INTENTION, we had the opportunity to balance flavors in an entirely different way.”

The release is limited to a total yield of 1,680 bottles. Starting this month, INTENTION will be available at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com and through national distribution in Colorado, California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Laws Whiskey House has pledged 10% of the profits from the sales of INTENTION to Colorado-based non-profits selected by Laws Whiskey House employees.

“We hope you enjoy the thrill of seeing this plan come together with INTENTION, the next chapter in our Origins Series tradition,” Laws said. “Thanks for joining us on this journey.”

Laws Whiskey House INTENTION Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Ripe cherries, orange blossom, honey, and corn pudding

Taste: Buttery pastry, sweet cinnamon and black tea on the palate. The body is medium in feel and has a bright, lingering finish.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!