Limestone Branch Distillery Unveils New Yellowstone Bourbon

Limestone Branch Distillery announced the launch of a new bourbon, Yellowstone Family Recipe, on Thursday, according to Fred Minnick.

The new bourbon, created by Limestone Branch Master Distiller Stephen Beam, will be available at retail in three drops throughout 2022: April, August and sometime in the fourth quarter. The total production is limited to 6,000 cases.

Limestone Branch Distillery intends for Yellowstone Family Recipe to be an annual release. The latest release is intended to complement the Yellowstone brand family, which includes Yellowstone Select and Yellowstone Limited Edition bourbons.

Yellowstone Family Recipe was inspired by a recipe found in notes from Beam’s grandfather, Guy Beam, which contained cloned yeast using DNA from a yeast jug belonging to Beam’s great-grandfather, Minor Case Beam.

Yellowstone Family Recipe has the original Yellowstone Bourbon mash bill and six-year age statement. Beam has been distilling this recipe at since 2015.

A pre-launch of Yellowstone Family Recipe will take place starting in April at retail locations in Montana and Wyoming, with availability at Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, and retail locations in the state of Kentucky soon after. The release will honor the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, which was March 1.

Bottled at 100 proof, Yellowstone Family Recipe will sell for a suggested retail price of $69.99.

