Limestone Branch Drops 2023 Yellowstone Limited Edition

Limestone Branch announced its annual release of the Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Fred Minnick reported Monday.

The 2023 expression is a blend of 7-year, 13-year and 16-year-old bourbons finished in Hungarian Tokaji casks. The offering was bottled at 101 proof and will be available in August with a limited allocation offered nationwide. The suggested retail price is $99.99 a bottle.

“With each year’s Yellowstone Limited Edition offering, I seek a finish that I both personally love and believe will make for a flavorful, well-balanced bourbon,” Limestone Branch Master Distiller Steve Beam said, according to Fred Minnick. “This year, I found the perfect finish in Tokaji casks sourced from northern Hungary.”

Tokaji is a dessert wine from Hungary. The spirit is made from a variety of grapes native to the region, such as a silvery, aromatic grape named Furmint. The grapes are then infected with a fungus called botrytis, which dries the berries and makes them sweeter prior to being vinified, according to Wine Folly. The resulting wines are richly sweet and syrupy with a slightly nutty and oxidative quality.

Limestone Branch chooses to produce the Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey each year, with an intention to make a bourbon that is “a little bit different than what everyone else is doing,” according to the brand.

The distillery is family-owned and run by two brothers, Stephen and Paul Beam, who are seventh-generation family members.

Its facilities are based out of Lebanon, Kentucky. Limestone Branch makes its whiskeys using open-pollinated white heirloom corn. The brand claims the heirloom varietal yields a lighter-flavored whiskey and uses its proprietary yeast strain that dates back several generations through the Beam family.

The bourbon producer celebrated Yellowstone National Park’s anniversary in March 2022 with a limited-edition offering.

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2023 Tasting Notes, According to Limestone Branch

Nose: Honey, green grapes and freshly baked cinnamon.

Taste: Dry spice, followed by caramel, dark cherry, citrus and white pepper.

Finish: Dry tobacco, honeysuckle and smoky oak.

