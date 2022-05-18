Lost Lantern Announces Largest Whiskey Collection to Date

Independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern has unveiled its Summer 2022 Single Cask Collection, the largest single cask collection to come from Lost Lantern yet.

The summer collection features seven limited-edition single casks from six American craft distilleries:

2022 Single Cask #5: McCarthy’s 3 Year Old Oregon Peated Single Malt Whiskey

“Made from U.K. barley malted with Islay peat and fermented, distilled, and aged in Oregon, this single malt was aged for 3 years and 11 months in a second-fill 228 liter Oregon oak cask and has notes of leather, oak, iodine, and maple syrup-drizzled vanilla ice cream. If you’ve never tried McCarthy’s at cask strength before (or not in a long time), this is the perfect place to start.”

Proof: 114.1

Age: 3 years

Quantity produced: 240 bottles

2022 Single Cask #6: Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Three Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

“This 5-year-old straight bourbon whiskey is one of the very first three-grain whiskies ever to come from Frey Ranch. It was made from 67% corn, 12% two-row malted barley, and 21% winter rye, all grown at Frey Ranch. This has notes of chili chocolate, clove, spearmint, and balanced oak.”

Proof: 118.2

Age: 5 years

Quantity produced: 196 bottles

2022 Single Cask #7: Starlight Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey

“This straight bourbon whiskey was aged for 4 years in a 53-gallon barrel. It was made with 60% corn, 20% malted barley, 10% rye, and 10% wheat. It has flavors of lemon zest, cinnamon strudel, nutmeg, and creamy vanilla.”

Proof: 116

Age: 4 years

Quantity produced: 208 bottles

2022 Single Cask #8: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey

“This straight rye whiskey, our first from Dad’s Hat, was made from a mashbill of 80% rye, 15% malted barley and 5% malted rye and aged in a 53-gallon barrel for 5 years. It is fresh and grassy, with spearmint on the nose and candied orange, chocolate, and clove on the palate.”

Proof: 127

Age: 5 years

Quantity produced: 188 bottles

2022 Single Cask #9: Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in a Vermouth Cask

“This release was made by finishing 4-year-old Dad’s Hat straight rye whiskey for 5 months in an ex-vermouth cask, which amplifies and builds upon the sweeter elements of the underlying rye whiskey. It has apricot and spearmint on the nose, and a rich palate that balances big baking spice, citrusy sweetness, and fresh green grass. A unique and deeply flavorful twist that shows how the right finish can naturally complement a whiskey. It is Dad’s Hat first-ever vermouth-finished single cask.”

Proof: 119.9

Age: 4 years

Quantity produced: 119 bottles

2022 Single Cask #10: St. George Spirits California Single Malt Whiskey

“Distilled on a pot still and aged for three years and ten months in a new oak cask, this California single malt is a beautiful intermingling of soft, floral flavors with gentle oak, clove, and nutmeg notes. It is almost tropical, with clean grassy notes and a hint of coconut.”

Proof: 106.7

Age: 3 years

Quantity produced: 215 bottles

2022 Single Cask #11: Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt Aged in a Tequila Barrel

“You’ve never tried a single malt like this one. It spent a full 5 years in a used tequila cask that previously held Balcones Rumble, a spirit distilled from honey, sugar, and figs. This style-bending whiskey, born and raised in the Texas heat, marries clean and elegant single malt with unusual flavors rarely seen in whiskey. It has butterscotch, graham crackers, and chili chocolate on the nose. The light, spicy palate has honey, lemon pepper, and even hints of lime. Perfect for summer.”

Proof: 129

Age: 5 years

Quantity produced: 126 bottles

Earlier this month, Lost Lantern announced a $1 million financing round.

Previous Lost Lantern collections include Fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

