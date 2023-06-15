 Lost Lantern to Release 8 Bourbons This Summer
Bourbon

‘Summer of Bourbon’: Independent Bottler Lost Lantern to Launch 8 Bourbons From 7 Distilleries

David MorrowJun 15th, 2023, 9:00 am
Lost Lantern

(Photo: Lost Lantern)

On Wednesday, which happens to be National Bourbon Day, Lost Lantern, the Vermont-based independent bottler of American whiskey, announced the upcoming releases of eight bourbons, which will debut over the summer.

Lost Lantern has declared summer 2023 to be the “Summer of Bourbon” and wants to celebrate by shining a spotlight on producers across the country, as great bourbon was once considered to come primarily from Kentucky but today comes from all over the U.S.

“As an independent bottler, we routinely work with all styles of American whiskey, including bourbon. However, we have never devoted such a large release entirely to one single style of whiskey,” Lost Lantern co-founder Adam Polonski said in a news release. “But as America’s iconic spirit, bourbon demands it. The bourbon world has transformed, and we want to showcase the incredible quality and ingenuity coming from all over the country.”

Lost Lantern’s Summer of Bourbon comprises eight bourbons from three Lost Lantern collections. Six will be from the Single Cask Series, while one each will be added to the Blend Series and Single Distillery Series.

The Summer of Bourbon Collection will be available online beginning July 26 from LostLanternWhiskey.com and Seelbachs.com. Some releases will also be available in California, New York, Kentucky and Alberta, Canada.

Lost Lantern Summer of Bourbon Collection Details

All Summer of Bourbon releases are non-chill-filtered and bottled at cask strength.

Blend Series

Lost Lantern Far-Flung Bourbon

This is the first entry into the Blend series since 2020. Far-Flung Bourbon is a blend of bourbons from Frey Ranch in Nevada, Boulder Spirits in Colorado, Watershed Distillery in Ohio, and Still Austin in Texas.

  • Bottles: 582
  • Proof: 136.8
  • Suggested Retail Price: $110
  • Age: 3 Years

Single Distillery Series

Lost Lantern Soaring Spice Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey

  • Bottles: 900
  • Proof: 127.6
  • Suggested Retail Price: $100
  • Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat
  • Age: 4 years

Single Cask Series

Lost Lantern Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 217
  • Proof: 137.2
  • Suggested Retail Price: $110
  • Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat
  • Age: 4 years

Lost Lantern Boulder Spirits Colorado Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 151
  • Proof: 142.6
  • Suggested Retail Price: $120
  • Mashbill: 51% corn, 44% malted barley, 5% rye
  • Age: 6 years

Lost Lantern Ironroot Republic Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 167
  • Proof: 137.3
  • Suggested Retail Price: $120
  • Mashbill: 65% yellow dent corn, 30% bloody butcher corn, 5% Floriani corn
  • Age: 3 years

Lost Lantern Still Austin Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 167
  • Proof: 103.8
  • Suggested Retail Price: $80
  • Mashbill: 70%$ corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley
  • Age: 4 years

Lost Lantern Tom’s Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 171
  • Proof: 113.8
  • Suggested Retail Price: $120
  • Mashbill: 52% yellow dent corn, 28% 6-row- malted barley, 20% winter rye
  • Age: 9 years

Lost Lantern New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Single Cask

  • Bottles: 214
  • Proof: 114.2
  • Suggested Retail Price: $90
  • Mashbill: 65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley
  • Age: 4 years

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

