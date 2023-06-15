Lost Lantern to Release 8 Bourbons This Summer

‘Summer of Bourbon’: Independent Bottler Lost Lantern to Launch 8 Bourbons From 7 Distilleries
On Wednesday, which happens to be National Bourbon Day, Lost Lantern, the Vermont-based independent bottler of American whiskey, announced the upcoming releases of eight bourbons, which will debut over the summer.
Lost Lantern has declared summer 2023 to be the “Summer of Bourbon” and wants to celebrate by shining a spotlight on producers across the country, as great bourbon was once considered to come primarily from Kentucky but today comes from all over the U.S.
“As an independent bottler, we routinely work with all styles of American whiskey, including bourbon. However, we have never devoted such a large release entirely to one single style of whiskey,” Lost Lantern co-founder Adam Polonski said in a news release. “But as America’s iconic spirit, bourbon demands it. The bourbon world has transformed, and we want to showcase the incredible quality and ingenuity coming from all over the country.”
Lost Lantern’s Summer of Bourbon comprises eight bourbons from three Lost Lantern collections. Six will be from the Single Cask Series, while one each will be added to the Blend Series and Single Distillery Series.
The Summer of Bourbon Collection will be available online beginning July 26 from LostLanternWhiskey.com and Seelbachs.com. Some releases will also be available in California, New York, Kentucky and Alberta, Canada.
Lost Lantern Summer of Bourbon Collection Details
All Summer of Bourbon releases are non-chill-filtered and bottled at cask strength.
Blend Series
Lost Lantern Far-Flung Bourbon
This is the first entry into the Blend series since 2020. Far-Flung Bourbon is a blend of bourbons from Frey Ranch in Nevada, Boulder Spirits in Colorado, Watershed Distillery in Ohio, and Still Austin in Texas.
- Bottles: 582
- Proof: 136.8
- Suggested Retail Price: $110
- Age: 3 Years
Single Distillery Series
Lost Lantern Soaring Spice Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Bottles: 900
- Proof: 127.6
- Suggested Retail Price: $100
- Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat
- Age: 4 years
Single Cask Series
Lost Lantern Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 217
- Proof: 137.2
- Suggested Retail Price: $110
- Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat
- Age: 4 years
Lost Lantern Boulder Spirits Colorado Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 151
- Proof: 142.6
- Suggested Retail Price: $120
- Mashbill: 51% corn, 44% malted barley, 5% rye
- Age: 6 years
Lost Lantern Ironroot Republic Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 167
- Proof: 137.3
- Suggested Retail Price: $120
- Mashbill: 65% yellow dent corn, 30% bloody butcher corn, 5% Floriani corn
- Age: 3 years
Lost Lantern Still Austin Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 167
- Proof: 103.8
- Suggested Retail Price: $80
- Mashbill: 70%$ corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley
- Age: 4 years
Lost Lantern Tom’s Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 171
- Proof: 113.8
- Suggested Retail Price: $120
- Mashbill: 52% yellow dent corn, 28% 6-row- malted barley, 20% winter rye
- Age: 9 years
Lost Lantern New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Single Cask
- Bottles: 214
- Proof: 114.2
- Suggested Retail Price: $90
- Mashbill: 65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley
- Age: 4 years
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.