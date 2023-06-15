Lost Lantern to Release 8 Bourbons This Summer

On Wednesday, which happens to be National Bourbon Day, Lost Lantern, the Vermont-based independent bottler of American whiskey, announced the upcoming releases of eight bourbons, which will debut over the summer.

Lost Lantern has declared summer 2023 to be the “Summer of Bourbon” and wants to celebrate by shining a spotlight on producers across the country, as great bourbon was once considered to come primarily from Kentucky but today comes from all over the U.S.

“As an independent bottler, we routinely work with all styles of American whiskey, including bourbon. However, we have never devoted such a large release entirely to one single style of whiskey,” Lost Lantern co-founder Adam Polonski said in a news release. “But as America’s iconic spirit, bourbon demands it. The bourbon world has transformed, and we want to showcase the incredible quality and ingenuity coming from all over the country.”

Lost Lantern’s Summer of Bourbon comprises eight bourbons from three Lost Lantern collections. Six will be from the Single Cask Series, while one each will be added to the Blend Series and Single Distillery Series.

The Summer of Bourbon Collection will be available online beginning July 26 from LostLanternWhiskey.com and Seelbachs.com. Some releases will also be available in California, New York, Kentucky and Alberta, Canada.

Lost Lantern Summer of Bourbon Collection Details

All Summer of Bourbon releases are non-chill-filtered and bottled at cask strength.

Blend Series

Lost Lantern Far-Flung Bourbon

This is the first entry into the Blend series since 2020. Far-Flung Bourbon is a blend of bourbons from Frey Ranch in Nevada, Boulder Spirits in Colorado, Watershed Distillery in Ohio, and Still Austin in Texas.

Bottles: 582

582 Proof: 136.8

136.8 Suggested Retail Price: $110

$110 Age: 3 Years

Single Distillery Series

Lost Lantern Soaring Spice Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bottles: 900

900 Proof: 127.6

127.6 Suggested Retail Price: $100

$100 Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat

67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat Age: 4 years

Single Cask Series

Lost Lantern Frey Ranch Distillery Nevada Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 217

217 Proof: 137.2

137.2 Suggested Retail Price: $110

$110 Mashbill: 67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat

67% corn, 12% malted barley, 11% rye, 10% wheat Age: 4 years

Lost Lantern Boulder Spirits Colorado Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 151

151 Proof: 142.6

142.6 Suggested Retail Price: $120

$120 Mashbill: 51% corn, 44% malted barley, 5% rye

51% corn, 44% malted barley, 5% rye Age: 6 years

Lost Lantern Ironroot Republic Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 167

167 Proof: 137.3

137.3 Suggested Retail Price: $120

$120 Mashbill: 65% yellow dent corn, 30% bloody butcher corn, 5% Floriani corn

65% yellow dent corn, 30% bloody butcher corn, 5% Floriani corn Age: 3 years

Lost Lantern Still Austin Texas Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 167

167 Proof: 103.8

103.8 Suggested Retail Price: $80

$80 Mashbill: 70%$ corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley

70%$ corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley Age: 4 years

Lost Lantern Tom’s Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 171

171 Proof: 113.8

113.8 Suggested Retail Price: $120

$120 Mashbill: 52% yellow dent corn, 28% 6-row- malted barley, 20% winter rye

52% yellow dent corn, 28% 6-row- malted barley, 20% winter rye Age: 9 years

Lost Lantern New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Single Cask

Bottles: 214

214 Proof: 114.2

114.2 Suggested Retail Price: $90

$90 Mashbill: 65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley

65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley Age: 4 years

