Louisiana Bourbon Festival is a Month Long | Whiskey Raiders

October is here, and with it comes the Louisiana Bourbon Festival. Rather than a one-day affair, the festival takes place across the entire month of October and comprises five virtual and five in-person events. A month devoted to bourbon is extremely up our alley, so we’re all for this.

The first event took place Friday, but the remaining nine are still to come at the time of this article being written.

Here is the calendar of events:

October 1: Ladies Night Sponsored by Country Smooth at Hayride Scandal, 7 p.m.

October 7: National Brand Ambassador Adam Harris from Jim Beam, virtual event, 8 p.m.

October 8: Bourbon Masters Virtual Event from 6:30-9:30 p.m., featuring Greg Metze from Old Elk, Pat Heist from Wilderness trail & Lori Carcich from Country Smooth

October 13: Bourbon 101 Class at Oak Point Watson, 6:30 p.m.

October 14: Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian & Brand Ambassador Adam Edwards from Rabbit Hole, virtual event, 7 p.m.

October 16: LSU Tailgate for Florida Game. Follow Louisiana Bourbon Festival on social media for the location announcement. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

October 19: Virtual Cigar pairing with Habana Port, 8 p.m.

October 21: Bourbon Dinner at Sullivan’s with Still Austin, 7 p.m.

October 28: Virtual Cocktail Class with Old Elk & Whiskey Smith, 7 p.m.

October 29: VisitBR Cocktail Contest sponsored by Still Austin at the Lost Cove, 7 p.m.

