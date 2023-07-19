Lux Row Introduces Double Single Barrel Bourbon

In an effort to appeal to bourbon fans across the spectrum, Lux Row is offering a new expression that is a combination of its high-rye and wheated bourbon mashbills. The limited allocation of 7,500 cases is going to hit retail shelves in August and is set to sell at a suggested retail price of $80 a bottle.

The expression clocks in at 115 proof and combines a single barrel of the distillery’s 4-year-old wheated bourbon with a barrel of its 4-year-old high-rye bourbon. According to Lux Row, this whiskey’s creation was aimed to provide fans of the distillery “the best of both worlds.”

“The enormous popularity of our Lux Row 12 Year Bourbon, despite being a Kentucky-only-distillery-exclusive offering, inspired the creation of a bourbon that could be offered in all markets. The result is a Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel Bourbon,” Eric Winter, whiskey brand manager at Luxco, said in a news release. “The ‘double single barrel mashbill’ is a direct innovation from Lux Row 12 Year’s double-barrel mashbill. Combining Lux Row Distillers’ two mashbills in this fashion has created a unique four-grain bourbon with a well-balanced taste that is certain to become a favorite of both ryed and wheated-bourbon drinkers.”

The Double Single Barrel Bourbon is described by the brand as having notes of caramel and citrus, with a velvety oak finish from the wheated bourbon. The rye adds a bit of spice with hints of caramel, vanilla and a smooth, mellow finish, according to Lux Row Distillers.

Luxco was founded in 1958 by the Lux family and purchased by MGP in 2021. MGP recently acquired Penelope Bourbon.

The brand’s latest expression is in the same bottles as the Lux Row 12 Year and hosts a custom metal plate collar that features each bottle’s barrel number and fill date.

