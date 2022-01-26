Maker's Mark is Largest Distillery to be B Corp Certified

Maker’s Mark announced Wednesday that it earned B Corporation Certification, which recognizes companies working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Maker’s Mark is the largest distillery in the world to achieve B Corp status and the first in Kentucky’s bourbon country.

“Since 1953, my grandparents instilled a sense of responsibility here at Maker’s Mark that started with the way we make our bourbon and extended to the way we impact the lives of our teams, our customers, our communities and our shared environment,” Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whiskey Maker and grandson of the founders at Maker’s Mark, said in a news release. “That commitment to a higher purpose continues to live on, both here in Kentucky and beyond. I am so proud of our team’s tireless efforts that have earned us B Corp certification, and I’m even more excited to continue pioneering social and environmental initiatives that benefit the future of bourbon and greater good for all.”

Maker’s Mark achieved B Corp Certification by meeting and exceeding benchmarks across five categories of the B Impact Assessment: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance and Workers.

The distillery named its environmental practices, community and philanthropic efforts and workplace opportunities for employees as reasons it earned B Corp Certification.

Maker’s Mark said in the news release that the certification is “just one step” toward its “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace” environmentally focused mission.

More than 4,000 corporations around the world are B Corporation certified, including Patagonia, Allbirds and Sipsmith Gin.

