Maker's Mark Raffling off Full Barrel | Whiskey Raiders

First Tee Greater Lexington is raffling off 1,000 tickets, one of which will be selected as a winner. The winning ticketholder will win an entire barrel (about 240 bottles worth) of Maker’s Mark Private Select Bourbon, which the winner will be able to craft themselves.

The winner of the raffle will be picked up by a limo in Lexington, Kentucky, and transported to Maker’s Mark Distillery in loretto, Kentucky, for lunch at Star Hill Provisions and a behind-the-scenes tour and education of the distillery. Then, the winner will craft their barrel.

The raffle tickets cost $100 dollars each and can be purchased at this link.

Maker’s Mark Private Selection begins as a fully matured cask strength Maker’s Mark and then is infused with 10 custom wood finishing staves. The winner will have a say in the selection of staves. The finishing staves can be any combination of five flavor profiles chosen especially for this program, according to Maker’s Mark. There are 1,001 possible stave combinations.

First Tee Greater Lexington is a youth development organization that integrated the game of golf with a life skills curriculum with the goal of building inner strength, self-confidence and resilience in kids.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Maker’s Mark Private Select Bourbon on this amazing opportunity,” said First Tee – Great Lexington Executive Director Kevin Mims. “The funds raised through this raffle will make a significant impact on implementing our mission.”

Greater Lexington is one of 150 chapters of First Tee across the U.S. and beyond.

