A Bourbon Lover’s Dream: Now you can Spend the Night in the Original Home of Maker’s Mark Founder | Whiskey Raiders

If you’re a hardcore fan of bourbon, Maker’s Mark is offering a vacation that will make your dreams come true.

Bill Samuels Sr., who founded Maker’s Mark in 1959, is offering overnight stays in his original home, the Samuels House, which was built in 1820 by John Samuels in Samuels, Kentucky.

The house left the Samuels family around the time Maker’s Mark was founded, but Rob Samuels, who currently heads up Maker’s Mark operations, bought it back last year. Now, you can stay in it.

About your trip

A stay in the Samuels House starts at $1,000 a night and ranges up to $1,500. The home can accommodate up to eight guests, according to the website.

Here are the listed features of the home:

Accommodations for up to 8 guests; 3 bedrooms (2 king beds, 1 queen beds; 2 additional pullout beds)

Parlor room with custom-crafted bar and 50+ historic bottles of family-produced whisky on display

Stocked chef’s kitchen with gas range, fridge with premium whisky icemaker

Numerous Samuels family artifacts and pieces of bourbon history on display for the first time

Dining room with custom-designed dinnerware and glassware, adorned with the 200-year-old orginal mural

Covered porch with outdoor dining area

Basement media room and game lounge

Stone patio featuring a gas grill and fire pit

Whole-home wifi

Nearly 3500 sq ft of space (main level, upper level, and basement)

Set on 2-acres of mature oak trees surrounded by horse pasture

In-suite amenities:

Tempur-Pedic mattresses

Premium ‘Comphy’ brand sheets

Ensuite bathrooms

100% Turkish cotton towels

Aveda bath products

Iron/Ironing board

Hairdryer

Smart TVs with cable access and streaming capabilities

The parlor, which the website describes as “the centerpiece” of the home, features a handmade bar with 50 bottles of whiskey spanning 150 years of Samuels family distilling. The home also displays eight generations of family heirlooms, including Margie Samuels’ English pewter collection that inspired the naming of Maker’s Mark and the deep fryer she used to adorn the first bottle in the brand’s signature red wax.

Samuels Social

The family also offers a chance to meet a member of the Samuels family: “A rare chance for a one-on-one conversation with Rob or Bill Samuels, Jr. about the history of true bourbon royalty in Kentucky!” reads the website.

The Samuels Social will be free if you are one of the first 20 groups to make a reservation. After that, it won’t be free, but no price is yet listed on the website.

Add-ons and packages:

“Distilled, Crafted Aged – A Maker’s Mark Whisky & Food Experience”: A pairing of foods and whiskeys led by Steve Coomes. Price: $600 for up to six guests; $100 extra per additional guests.

A pairing of foods and whiskeys led by Steve Coomes. Price: $600 for up to six guests; $100 extra per additional guests. “Sipping & Storytelling with Bill Samuels Jr.”: A chance to sip whiskey and chat with Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Maker’s Mark. Price: $750.

A chance to sip whiskey and chat with Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Maker’s Mark. $750. “Private Dinner with Chef Newman Miller”: A three-course meal with welcome bites and three paired bourbon cocktails/pours. Price: Starting at $150 per person plus tax and a 20% service fee.

A three-course meal with welcome bites and three paired bourbon cocktails/pours. Starting at $150 per person plus tax and a 20% service fee. “VIP Daytime Experience at Star Hill Farm”: A distillery tour at Star Hill Farm, home of Maker’s Mark Distillery. Detailed itinerary here. Price: $1,850 for up to six guests; $80 per person for a seventh or eighth guest.

A distillery tour at Star Hill Farm, home of Maker’s Mark Distillery. Detailed itinerary here. $1,850 for up to six guests; $80 per person for a seventh or eighth guest. “VIP Nighttime Experience at Star Hill Farm”: An evening that includes a tasting and tour at the distillery, cocktails and three-course dinner. Detailed itinerary here. Price: $2,500 for up to six guests, plus an additional $350 per person for a seventh or eighth guest.

