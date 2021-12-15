Maker's Mark Covers Travelers' Checked Bag Fees for Holidays

If you’re traveling for the holidays, Maker’s Mark bourbon might just pay for your checked bag fee. From Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, the distillery is offering travelers 21 and older the chance to win reimbursement for the cost of a checked bag, so that you can bring a bottle of Maker’s Mark with you.

“We know you can’t bring a bottle of Maker’s Mark Bourbon in your carry-on luggage, so we’re encouraging folks to check a bag on their next holiday-bound flight so they can bring a little spirit home to share. We’ll pick up that pesky fee for some lucky travelers,” said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whiskey maker and grandson of the founders at Maker’s Mark, in a news release Wednesday.

This year’s is the inaugural “Whisky Flights” program, through which Maker’s Mark will pay up to $50,000 during the two-week promotional span to help travelers save money on their flights.

“Sharing Maker’s Mark® with loved ones this holiday shouldn’t come with extra baggage. Let the grandson of our founders, Rob Samuels, lend a hand by giving you a chance to have the cost of your checked luggage reimbursed via electronic gift card,” Maker’s Mark says on its website.

To enter for a chance to have your baggage fee reimbursed, simply head to this website and click “Submit Your Receipt,” where you can enter your information and upload a picture of your receipt.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!