Maker's Mark Master Distiller, Head Blender Exit Company

Two significant names in the bourbon industry — Maker’s Mark’s Denny Potter and Jane Bowie — are exiting the company with the goal of pursuing a new venture, Maker’s Mark announced Tuesday.

Potter was the brand’s master distiller and Bowie its head of blending and innovation.

In a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Maker’s Mark said that the two “have aspirations to make their own whiskey.”

Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels said the following in a newsletter, according to The Bourbon Flight:

“For nearly seven decades, Maker’s Mark has stayed true to the vision of our founders Bill and Margie Samuels…to be innovators of the craft and to make a Bourbon whisky that people want to enjoy drinking and sharing with friends. We’ve been incredibly fortunate over the years to have key individuals join our Maker’s Mark family who have been tremendous custodians of this legacy – people like Denny Potter, General Manager & Master Distiller, and Jane Bowie, Head of Innovation & Blending. Just like our founders, Denny and Jane also have an entrepreneurial itch and have expressed a desire to blaze their own trails in the Bourbon industry with a new venture. While Denny and Jane will depart with our utmost thanks on Sept. 2, they will always be members of the Maker’s Mark family. I simply can’t thank Denny and Jane enough for the tremendous impact they have had on Maker’s Mark around the world. I will be announcing their successors in due course and in the meantime, we will continue to create the highest quality bourbon and pursue an exciting future for this great brand.”

Bowie has been with Beam Suntory/Maker’s Mark since 2007.

Potter spent 2003 to 2010 with Maker’s mark. After shorter stints with Cruzan, Beam and Heaven Hill, he returned to Maker’s as general manager and master distiller in 2018.

“Denny and I are headed out to make a go of it,” Bowie told the Herald-Leader, adding that more details will be revealed soon.

Early this year, Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan left the company to pursue a new venture.

