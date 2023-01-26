Texas Man Breaks Into Maker's Mark Distillery, Burns Door

On the morning of Jan. 18, Christian P. Douglas of Mesquite, Texas, was arrested at Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, after trying to break into the property.

Douglas, 29, drove his Porsche all the way from Texas to Loretto, according to the Lebanon Enterprise.

According to Apple Maps, the fastest route from Mesquite to Loretto is about 807 miles, or about an 11.5-hour drive.

At 10:05 a.m., Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from the distillery security team of a trespasser on the property.

Deputies found that Douglas had cut a lock, attempted to cut a second and used a propane torch to burn a warehouse door. Deputies found a bag containing bolt cutters, propane torches, a sledgehammer, other tools and about $9,000 in cash.

Douglas was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted arson, possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was held in the Marion County Detention Center until his family posted bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 in Marion District Court.

On July 9, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the distillery that a customer “complained of being poisoned and talking out of his head,” according to the Lebanon Enterprise. That customer was Douglas. At the time, Marion County EMS transported him to a hospital for medical treatment due to unstable vital signs.

