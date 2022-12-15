Maker's Mark Launches 2022 Holiday Sweater-Inspired Labels

Maker’s Mark and The Endery have partnered up to create Ugly Holiday Sweater-inspired labels for the famous whiskey brand’s bottles for a limited time only.

The collaboration brings together two sustainability-focused brands by creating labels that match Endery’s Christmas sweater. The sweaters are handmade by The Endery’s knitting cooperative in Peru and is utilizing deadstock fabrics according to a rep for Maker’s Mark.

The Endery is a woman-owned, environmentally conscious brand that has been recognized for its patterns and, most importantly, recycling the fabric and products they use. Maker’s Mark is the largest B Corporation Bourbon Distillery in the world.

Maker’s Mark meets “high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.” According to bcorporation.net.

Each sweater was handcrafted using recycled or discarded alpaca yarn and will be “unique to its owner… just as every hand-dipped red wax drip is unique to the iconic Maker’s Mark bottle,” stated the whiskey brand’s rep.

These sweaters can be purchased on The Endery website for a suggested retail price of $250. All the proceeds will go directly to the brand’s team of knitters in Peru to improve their facilities. The Maker’s Mark bottles with their festive labels can be found from online retailers.

