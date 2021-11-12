Hobbit House Lets you Drink Maker's Mark in the Shire

Maker’s Mark is offering fans of bourbon and “Lord of the Rings” a rare chance to combine those passions with a meal paired with a series of bourbons at the Maker’s Mark Hobbit Houses in Richmond, Rhode Island, at The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences.

The setting and experience were built to evoke the world built in J.R.R. Tolkien’s massively popular series of books. There are two Hobbit Houses, and according to Preserve, “No matter which Hobbit House you dine in, you’ll feel like you’ve entered Tolkien’s ‘Middle-earth’ as a well-worn path leads you to an intricate round wooden door that swings open to reveal an intimate interior with stone floors and artfully stacked stone walls.”

Authenticity was at the forefront of Preserve’s mind, Preserve founder and chairman Paul Mihailides told Travel + Leisure:

“Our Hobbit Houses are very authentic — all stones and materials are sourced right on property, from our 3,500 acres, with adornments changing seasonally.”

Mihailides also told Travel + Leisure that Preserve is building a third Hobbit House, scheduled to open in early 2022, due to the popularity of the first two.

The meal

The Hobbit Houses offer lunch at noon on Saturdays and Sundays or dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The experience costs $726 for up to four guests, $1,089 for up to six guests or $1,452 for up to eight guests, plus a 22% service charge and 8% tax. The pricing includes a four-course lunch or dinner with Maker’s Mark bourbon flight tasting and red and white house wine.

According to the menu listed on the website, the first course of the meal is game charcuterie & cheese, accompanied by standard Maker’s Mark. Next is the appetizer course, Hudson Valley duck breast “Teriyaki,” accompanied by Maker’s Mark 46. The main course consists of Maker’s Mark 46 braised boneless beef short rib, pomegranate molasses glazed Atlantic salmon, smashed yukon gold potatoes and roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts. The main course is served with Maker’s Mark Cask Strength and Emerald Hare cabernet sauvignon. Bittersweet chocolate bread putting is for dessert, served with Maker’s Mark Private Selection: Preserve Reserve.

Those who wish to can book their trip here.

Hobbit House Pumpkin Patch Photo Experience

Another Hobbit House experience offered is the pumpkin patch photo experience. For $200 per group of up to four people, guests can book a 30-minute session (total time 45 minutes with transportation to and from the Hobbit House), to take photos in and around the Hobbit House.

