Maker's Mark Collaborates on Flight of Spices

Spice company Spiceology recently announced a new partnership on a set of spices with bourbon brand Maker’s Mark.

For the partnership, Spiceology asked America what its favorite recipes were and received thousands of responses. The result was four spices created in collaboration with Maker’s Mark, which can be purchased individually for $14.95 or wrapped up into one “Spice Flight,” which sells for $29.95 on Spiceology’s website.

The limited-edition flight is available now to be reserved. Those who reserve their flight will be granted free shipping on the order.

The Maker’s Mark x Spiceology Spice Flight

No 46 Bourbon-Inspired Spice Blend

“Inspired by the innovation and layers of caramel, vanilla and spice Maker’s Mark 46® is known for, this all-purpose blend is a complex combination for all the taste sensations.”

Everything Potato Herbaceous Spice Blend

“Move over mayo-drenched traditional tater salad, and meet your new favorite (everything) potato blend with garlic, green bell pepper, lemon, and more.”

Fried & True Umami Chicken Blend

“Whoever said chicken is boring hasn’t tasted the garlic, paprika, mustard, chipotle, maple, honey, and more in a blend that honors America’s favorite: fried chicken.”

Mom’s Meatballs Sweet & Sour Spice Blend

“Crockpots, rejoice. The meatball is back, and we’re bringing more flavor to the table with lemongrass, rice vinegar, tamari, pineapple, chili flake, and more.”

