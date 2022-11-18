Marianne Eaves Launches EAVES BLIND Whiskey Tasting Program

On Friday, Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first female master distiller, announced the second release of EAVES BLIND, a membership service that presents bourbons in a blind format from distilleries across the U.S.

For the second release, Eaves brought on Master Blender Eboni Major — the first African American whiskey blender — as creative director.

Memberships for EAVES BLIND 2023 are open at EavesBlind.com now until Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. EST.

In exchange for $1,000, EAVES BLIND members will receive a three-paneled kit containing:

Nine single source bourbons blended by Eaves

Nine single barrel samples selected by Eaves

Nine Water Samples curated for each single barrel

Education materials that explain the qualities of each sample, including analytical flavor testing and technical process details

Exclusive EAVES BLIND proprietary black crystal tasting glasses

Video tasting and instruction with Eaves for each panel

First access to membership in future EAVES BLIND events and programs

An exclusive gold-level box, which costs an additional $1,500 and includes the purchase of all bottles of the blends unveiled at the end of the program.

In line with the “blind” theme, Eaves won’t reveal the source of the whiskeys until the end of the program.

“A key component to the education provided in the kit is the blind aspect,” Eaves said in a news release. “The EAVES BLIND experience is designed to make participants more intentional and more thoughtful. Removing one of the senses amplifies the others. I want whiskey lovers to pay much more attention to their palates, to the flavors and the aroma, and even more to the way it feels, which is how they experience the expertise, creativity, and artistry of these American distillers.”

Major, who earned a sterling reputation for her work at Diageo’s Bulleit, in April launched a lawsuit accusing Diageo of “severe and pervasive discrimination.”

About Marianne Eaves

Born in Tennessee and raised in Kentucky, Eaves graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in chemical engineering and went on to become a master taste at Woodford Reserve in 2014, then master distiller at Castle & Key in 2015. In 2019, she started Eaves LLC and began a new journey traveling the country to work with various brands.

Since converting to her traveling role, Eaves has worked with many notable brands, including Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick’s Sweetens Cove and Dr DisRespect’s Black Steel Bourbon.

