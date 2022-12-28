Matthew McConaughey Exits Wild Turkey Partnership

Matthew McConaughey will end his partnership with whiskey brand Wild Turkey at the end of 2022. The whiskey Wild Turkey created in collaboration with the famous actor, Longbranch, will continue, but without McConaughey as a partner. McConaughey’s signature has been absent from bottles of Longbranch as early as Dec. 9, as pointed out by whiskey writer and Wild Turkey superfan David Jennings.

Longbranch launched in 2018 and has garnered much praise from critics. “From gin, to tequila, to rum, to whiskey – celebrity booze is lucrative and often full to the brim with pitfalls. Celebrity booze excluding Longbranch, that is,” Jay West, Whiskey Raiders spirits critic, once wrote.

Not only has Longbranch been well-received, but it has been such a successful endeavor that the brand even opened a ranch where guests can stay after visiting the distillery.

Even though there will be less of the man behind the bourbon around the distillery, it looks like both McConaughey and Longbranch will be alright, alright, alright.

