Metallica's Latest Whiskey is Blackened Rye The Lightning

Legendary American rock band Metallica is back with a new whiskey from its Blackened American whiskey brand. This latest expression is called Rye the Lightning. The name is an homage to the band’s second album, released in 1984, “Ride the Lightning.”

As its name hints, this whiskey is a blend of ryes, Kentucky straight rye whiskeys, aged between 5 and 8 years.

Like Blackened’s other expressions, this release was finished using the brand’s proprietary Black Noise “sonic enhancement” process — in other words, blasting the barrels with Metallica music to increase interaction between the whiskey and wood. The playlist played for the barrels was a live performance of “Ride the Lightning,” played in 2012 at the Orion Music + More festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey — the only time the band has performed the album live in its entirety.

Fans can receive a free download of the 2012 performance at BlackenedRyeTheLightning.com.

“The vibe from the crowd at the first Orion Music + More Festival was electrifying,” bassist Rob Trujillo said, according to Maxim. “And it’s really cool that we get to capture that energy in this release. “We’ve used a few live songs in our playlists before, but never a full live playlist. So to be able to incorporate our fans in the BLACKENED journey and have them be a part of the whiskey-making process is really unique, and makes this a true collaboration.”

Rye the Lightning was aged in Madeira wine and Caribbean rum casks. Priced at $69.99, it is available to preorder now.

Blackened Rye the Lightning

Proof: 90

Nose: Dried fig, hay, pinewood, pear and rum cake

Taste: Clover honey, mint, corn husk, sugar cane, walnut and cinnamon

