MGP Ingredients Breaks Ground on $12M Facility in Kentucky

Indiana-based MGP Ingredients, a provider of distilled and branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, announced Thursday that it has begun work on a $12 million barrel warehouse expansion to meet growing demand for its American whiskey.

MGP, short for Midwest Grain Products, recently began construction of the new facility in Williamstown, Kentucky. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The new location is about 50 miles south of the company’s historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

“With the increased demand we have been experiencing for our new distillate, aged whiskey and ultra-premium brands, these investments are necessary,” Dave Colo, president and CEO, MGP Ingredients, Inc., said in a news release. “When complete, the new barrel warehouse and Lux Row Distillery expansions position us well for continued, sustainable growth. It is an exciting time for our company and the spirits industry.”

MGP is a major producer of whiskeys for numerous brands across the U.S. Almost anytime your bottle of bourbon says “distilled in Indiana,” that means “distilled by MGP.”

In November, Luxco, which operates MGP’s branded-spirits portfolio, announced a $4 million expansion of its Lux Row Distillers facility in Bardstown, Kentucky, which will allow the facility to operate 24 hours a day and increase its capacity by 75%. That facility is expected to be completed by late 2022.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!