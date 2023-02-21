Michter's Announces Return of 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

On Tuesday, Louisville, Kentucky-based Michter’s Distillery announced that its single-barrel 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will return in March for the first time since 2021.

“I thought that the 10 Year Bourbon we are now releasing was drinking beautifully last year, but our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson told me that with one more year of maturation it would be extraordinary,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release. “At Michter’s the goal we strive for is to produce the greatest American whiskey. We’re grateful for all the understanding and patience that our loyal Michter’s fans have shown in waiting an additional year for the release of our 10 Year Bourbon.”

Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon will retail for a suggested price of $185 per 750-milliliter bottle in the U.S.

“One of the most important things I learned from our late Master Distiller Willie ‘Dr. No’ Pratt was patience,” McKee said. “He would not release a product unless he felt it was at its peak maturation. Last year, Andrea and I tasted the then already well over 10 year old bourbon and spoke about it. We both felt that it would be exceptional with one more year in the barrel. I’m so excited about how it turned out.”

The single-barrel whiskey is bottled at 94.4 proof.

“There are many characteristics we are evaluating when considering barrels for this release including complexity, body and depth,” Wilson said. “These are the aspects of a whiskey that make it memorable, and we feel the additional time has complemented this release creating an experience that builds to the finish.”

Thus far, 2023 has been a year of returns for Michter’s. In January, the brand announced the first release since 2019 of its Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey, which sells for a suggested retail price of $6,000.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram