Michter's 20 Year Bourbon Returns in 2022 | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Kentucky whiskey distillery Michter’s announced that its master of maturation, Andrew Wilson, and master distiller, Dan McKee, have approved the release of a 20-year-old bourbon.

Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon will begin shipping in early November.

“This is a whiskey that I really look forward to when Dan and Andrea decide to release it,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release. “It’s remarkable that a 20 year bourbon can have so many wonderful qualities without being overly woody.”

Bottled at 114.2 proof, Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon retails for a suggested price of $1,200 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

“It is a tremendous honor to work on Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon with our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our incredibly talented team,” Wilson said. “We spent a lot of time reviewing inventory for this special release and are so excited about the complexity of flavor and quality. We strive for a dynamic experience that makes a memorable whiskey moment and this year’s release will not disappoint.”

Michter’s also put out its 20-year bourbon last year after skipping over the release in 2020.

