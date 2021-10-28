Michter's Announces 20 Year Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Michter’s, a highly respected, critically acclaimed distiller of American whiskey, announced the release of its 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2021 edition Tuesday.

The bourbon will hit shelves in November for a suggested retail price of $750. The 20-year whiskey is bottled at 57.1% ABV.

The brand has not said how many bottles will be released, only that this is a “very limited bottling.” The bourbon was aged in fire-charred, new American white oak barrels.

Notoriously selective with its releases, Michter’s didn’t sell any of its 20-year bourbon in 2020, skipping a year. This year’s batch, however, clearly was deemed good enough for bottling.

Flavors listed in the bourbon’s tasting notes are “Intense notes of black cherry, rich molasses, honeysuckle, roasted pecans, toasted charred oak.

“This whiskey really showcases how thoughtful care and attention throughout the aging life can lead to an absolutely beautiful expression,” said Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. “Sipping it mirrors the experience of savoring a fine, decadent dessert.”

Last Week, Michter’s was named the No. 1 most admired American whiskey and fourth-most admired whiskey in the world by Drinks International.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!