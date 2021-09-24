Middle West Spirits Announces new Double Cask Collection | Whiskey Raiders

On Thursday, Middle West Spirits announced in a news release that its Double Cask Collection whiskeys will launch Oct. 1. The collection features Middle West’s sherry-cask-finished bourbon, Oloroso Wheat Whiskey and ported pumpernickel rye whiskey. Each whiskey also will be available in cask strength.

According to the release, the collection will feature “elevated packaging with the sophisticated bottles slipped into an elegant black, navy and green canisters.”

The Double Cask Collection bottles will be sold between $99 and $125.

Also released will be decanter gift sets available in single- or three-bottle packages. The single-bottle set will sell for $125, while the three-bottle set will cost $330.

About the whiskeys

The Sherry Cask-Finished Bourbon is aged at least six years, first on heavy-toasted American white oak barrels crafted in Ohio, before maturing in sun-blackened Spanish Solera Sherry casks.

Color: dark amber

Nose: banana, coconut cream pie and toffeed nuts

Palate: supple, fruity medium-to-full body

Finish: sweet cream, dried fruit, honeyed whole nut and baking spices

ABV: 48.63% (97.25 proof), Also available in Barrel Proof

SRP: $75.99

Minimum Maturation: 5 Years + 18 to 24 months in Sherry Casks

Mash Bill: Ohio soft red winter wheat, Dark pumpernickel rye, Corn (#2 dent), 2-row barley

Cask Types: Double-Cask: American White Oak and Solera Sherry Casks

The Oloroso Wheat Whiskey is aged five years on lightly toasted American White Oak Barrels and cask-finished in Spanish Oloroso Sherry barrels.

Color: dark amber

Nose: softly sweet rye spice

Palate: full-bodied with notes of vanilla-caramel, and smoked oak

Finish: pumpernickel spice ﬁnish

ABV: 49.75% (99.5 proof), Also available in Barrel Proof

SRP: $75.99

Minimum Maturation: 5 years

Mash Bill: Dark pumpernickel rye, Ohio soft red winter wheat, Corn (#2 dent), 2-row barley

Cask Types: Double-Cask: American White Oak and Sun-Soaked French Tawny Port Casks

The Dark Pumpernickel Rye Whiskey recently won an ASCOT Double Platinum Medal. It is aged for at least five years in medium-toasted American White Oak barrels before being moved to sun-soaked French tawny port casks.

Color: brilliant amber

Nose: smooth and creamy aromas of fruit pastry dough, nougat, suede and buttercream

Palate: supple dry-yet-fruity medium body

Finish: refrained ﬁnish of spiced nuts, dried cherry, wheat bread

ABV: 50% (100 proof), Also available in Cask Strength

SRP: $75.99

Minimum Maturation: 5 years

Mash Bill: Ohio soft red winter wheat

Cask Types: Double-Cask: American White Oak and Sun-Drenched Oloroso Sherry Casks

