Milam and Greene Unveils Bobcat Single Barrel Bourbon

On Wednesday, Milam and Greene Whiskey unveiled Bobcat Single Barrel Bourbon, the second release in the brand’s Wildlife Collection, a limited-edition series of cask-strength, single-barrel whiskeys intended to show the effects of Texas weather on aging whiskey.

The Wildlife Collection pays homage to the wildlife that thrives in the hot climate of Texas. Bobcat is the second release in the series, following Scorpion, which was released in February.

Milam and Greene Wildlife Collection Bobcat Single Barrel was distilled in Tennessee from a mashbill of 80% corn, 10% rye and 10% malted barley. It was barreled on March 15, 2018, and bottled March 31, 2023, at 119.48 proof.

Bobcat Single Barrel was aged more than four years in new oak barrels with a #4 alligator char in Tennessee before spending 10.5 months at the Milam and Greene distillery in Blanco, Texas. During the time the barrel spent at Milam and Greene, Blanco saw almost two months of triple-digit temperatures, a drought and a multi-day ice storm.

“The Wildlife Collection gives us an opportunity to isolate single casks to really explore the impact of Texas weather on aging whiskey,” Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene said in a news release. “Our extreme temperature swings in Texas have the potential to speed up the aging. With Bobcat, the scorching Texas heat and sudden freeze events this past winter created a great deal of wood interaction and angel’s share making this whiskey a real flavor bomb.”

Bobcat Single Barrel will be available exclusively on the Milam and Greene Whiskey website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3 p.m. CST on April 26. The single barrel yielded only 209 bottles, which will be available for $99.99 each. Of the 209 bottles, 168 will be available online, and the other 41 will be for sale at the distillery.

“This is an approachable whiskey that drinks a bit below its proof,” said Rikk Munroe, Milam and Greene Whiskey distillery manager. “When it is left to open up in the glass, Bobcat Single Barrel becomes intensely sweet on the nose. The palate, on entry, is just as smooth and sweet, evolving to toasted grain flavors on the mid palate. The lengthy, spicy finish begs for another sip. It is truly beautiful stuff.”

Milam and Greene Wildlife Collection Bobcat Single Barrel Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Russet muscat brown

Nose: Floral, rose petal scent layered with old leather and maple syrup

Taste: Demerara sugar chased by fresh-baked biscuit and oak notes

Finish: Long with allspice and cinnamon

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram