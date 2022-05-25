Milam and Greene Releases 2nd Bourbon in Castle Hill Series

Blanco, Texas distillery Milam and Greene Whiskey on Wednesday announced the release of Batch Two of its Castle Hill Series, which consists of limited-edition 13-year-old straight bourbon whiskies bottled at barrel proof.

The Castle Hill Series celebrates the art of batching well-aged casks, according to the brand. Twenty-six barrels were used to create The Castle Hill Series Batch Two, making this release Milam and Greene’s most limited to date. A breakdown of the 26 barrels married to create the whiskey:

4 barrels aged 13 years, 10 months, 17 days

8 barrels aged 13 years, 10 months, 18 days

4 barrels aged 13 years, 10 months, 19 days

4 barrels aged 13 years, 11 months, 6 days

2 barrels aged 14 years, 1 month, 20 days

2 barrels aged 14 years, 2 months, 13 days

1 barrel aged 14 years, 2 months, 16 days

1 barrel aged 14 years, 3 months, 6 days

The Castle Hill Series carries the oldest age statement in Milam and Greene’s portfolio of whiskeys. The series is named for the historic Texas Military Institute, also known as “The Castle,” in Austin, Texas. The Castle is home to Milam and Greene Co-Founder and CEO Heather Greene’s blending lab.

“The guiding principle in blending The Castle Hill Series is to create a traditional bourbon that whiskey drinkers will love,” Greene said in a news release. “Each cask used to create The Castle Hill Series has a different personality. Those personality traits are developed through aging over a long period of time with influences from the environment. We hand-selected each barrel aged between 13 years, 10 months, and 17 days at the youngest, and 14 years, two months, and 13 days at the oldest, to identify specific characteristics that we want in the finished product. The result is a multifaceted bourbon with layers of nutty, spicy, fruity, and oak flavors.”

The Castle Hill Series Batch Two is available for a suggested retail price of $149.99 at select retailers in California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Alberta, Canada. The release comprises about 3,000 bottles. Retailers can be found at Milamandgreenewhiskey.com. This whiskey is extremely limited with only 3,000 bottles released around the country. Please call your local retailer to determine local availability. Milam and Greene whiskey is distributed by Southern Wine and Spirits, Empire Merchants, Heidelberg Distributing, Brescome Barton and Winebow Fine Wine and Spirits.

Milam and Greene The Castle Hill Series Batch Two Tasting Notes, via the Brand

Nose: A dichotomy of youthful vigor and aged splendor with scents of warm peach cobbler, brown sugar, and vanillas with hints of almond and milk chocolate

Taste: Velvety, opulent flavors of caramel, cinnamon, cherry, vanilla, and tobacco

Finish: Warm and rich

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!