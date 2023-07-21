Mile High Spirits Taps Colorado Avalanche for Bourbon Pick

On Thursday, Denver, Colorado-based distillery Mile High Spirits announced a collection of four limited-edition “Fireside” bourbon whiskeys: Wheated Bourbon, Port Barrel Finish, Six-Year Single Barrel Bourbon and Champions Select. Champions Select is a barrel pick selected by the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche after the team won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

“Mile High Spirits’s vision to expand its Fireside Bourbon offering by creating limited edition, aged whiskeys that showcase this exemplary grain is one I’m proud to shepherd,” Mile High Spirits founder Wyn Ferrell said in a news release. “ I look forward to continuing to tell Mile High Spirits’ story though our spirits made in-house.”

Mile High Spirits Fireside Wheated Bourbon is distilled by Mile High Spirits, aged for five years and bottled at a powerful 133.1 proof.

Mile High Spirits Fireside Port Barrel Finish is also distilled by Mile High Spirits and aged for five years but spent its final year in a Tawny Port barrel. This bourbon is offered at 105.6 proof.

Mile High Spirits Fireside Six-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is a single-barrel release distilled by Mile High Spirits and aged for six years. The proof will vary for each barrel, but each batch will be bottled at cask strength.

Mile High Spirits Fireside Champions Select Bourbon was distilled by Mile High Spirits and selected by the Avalanche following their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship. This bourbon is bottled at 105.6 proof.

The Mile High Spirits Fireside Bourbon Whiskey Collection is available to purchase on pre-sale and will be sold at the tasting for a limited time. Bottles will start at $60.

Mile High Spirits will host a release party for the collection from 6-8 p.m. Friday at its tasting room in downtown Denver at 2201 Lawrence St.

Mile High Spirits’ other products in the Fireside collection include single-barrel, cask-strength and Bottled in Bond bourbons, as well as a peach-flavored whiskey and a ready-to-drink Old Fashioned.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!