Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Donald Trump's 'Old Crow' Insult

Former President Donald Trump has been calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “Old Crow” since at least November. McConnell on Tuesday laughed off the derogatory nickname in an interview with the Washington Examiner, claiming “It’s my favorite bourbon.”

McConnell added that Old Crow also was the go-to bourbon for Henry Clay, who represented Kentucky in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in the early-to-mid 1800s.

Old Crow is a cheap Kentucky straight bourbon brand that has been around since the 1800s and today is distilled by Beam Suntory. While it’s possible that Old Crow may, in fact, be McConnell’s favorite bourbon, we’re going to guess he’s joking and assume that the bourbon is not actually where the nickname comes from. Trump has, after all, used variations on the “Old Crow” nickname, such as “Broken Old Crow” and “Old Broken Crow.” There are no bourbon brands matching those names.

In all likelihood, Trump is pointing fun at McConnell’s age: 79. Trump is 75.

McConnell publicly broke allegiance with Trump in January, in light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. After McConnell refuted Trump’s assertion that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him by President Joe Biden, Trump screamed obscenities at McConnell and called him “weak” and “disloyal,” according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril.” McConnell reportedly long had despised Trump before publicly disavowing him.

